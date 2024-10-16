‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Morning Show’ to Be Honored at Sentinel Awards

“Abbott Elementary,” “The Morning Show,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Hacks” are among the 11 television shows that will be honored at the Sentinel Awards, which are determined by USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center’s Hollywood, Health & Society program.

“The Simpsons,” “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans,” “Expats,” “Lopez vs Lopez,” “Gen V,” “The Big Cigar” and “Dark Winds” have also been tapped to receive awards at the ceremony, which is set to take place Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, California.

Programs are recognized for creating television storylines that responsibly informs audiences on various critical topics and have made an impact.

“Grey’s Anatomy” will be feted for its overall depiction of healthcare over the course of its two-decade run. “The Morning Show” is being lauded for its portrayal of abortion in the Season 3 episode, “The Kármán Line,” while “Abbott Elementary” is being honored for its depiction of smoking and vaping in the Season 3 episode, “Smoking.”

Other honors include “Hacks” for climate consciousness, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” for end of life, “Lopez vs Lopez” for addiction, “Expts” for caregiving, “Gen V” for mental health, “The Big Cigar” for racism, “Dark Winds” for racism in healthcare and “The Simpsons” for economic disparity.

“Television has the power to affect audiences’ perceptions and influence how they view and engage with the world,” Kate Folb, program director for Hollywood, Health & Society, said in announcing the winners. “While entertainment is vital, it should never compromise accuracy, especially when addressing important topics – a hallmark of Norman Lear’s legacy. Thoughtful and responsible storytelling can educate, inspire and drive meaningful conversations, something critical to the evolution of our society.”

Comedian Laraine Newman will host this year’s ceremony. Presenters include Sarayu Blue, Matt Shively, Selenis Leyva, Yeardley Smith and Todd Grinnell.

See the full list of winners below.

The Culture of Health

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC), body of work for 20 seasons

Shonda Rhimes (creator, executive producer), Meg Marinis (executive producer/showrunner, writer)

Depiction of Abortion

The Morning Show (Apple TV+), “The Kármán Line”

Charlotte Stoudt (executive Producer/showrunner, writer)

Depiction of Addiction

Lopez vs Lopez (NBC), “Lopez vs Sobriety” & “Lopez vs George”

Debby Wolfe (creator, executive producer/showrunner, Writer), George Lopez (creator, executive producer), Mayan Lopez (creator, producer), Dan Signer (writer)

Depiction of Caregiving

Expats (Prime Video), “Central”

Lulu Wang (creator, showrunner, director, writer)

Depiction of End of Life

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX), “Beautiful Babe”

Jon Robin Baitz (executive producer, writer, developed by)

Depiction of Mental Health

Gen V (Prime Video), “#ThinkBrink”

Michele Fazekas (executive producer/showrunner), Erica Rosbe (executive producer, writer)

Depiction of Smoking and Vaping

Abbott Elementary (ABC), “Smoking”

Quinta Brunson (creator, executive producer/showrunner), Jordan Temple (co-executive producer, writer)

Depiction of Racism

The Big Cigar (Apple TV+), “Panther/Producer”

Jim Hecht (executive producer, writer, developed by), Janine Sherman Barrois (executive producer/showrunner)

Depiction of Racism in Healthcare

Dark Winds (AMC), multi-episode storyline

Graham Roland (creator, executive producer, writer), John Wirth (executive producer/showrunner, writer)

Depiction of Climate Consciousness

Hacks (Max), “One Day”

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky (creators, executive producers/showrunners), Carol Leifer (co-executive producer, writer), Carolyn Lipka (writer)

Depiction of Economic Disparity

The Simpsons (Fox), “Night of the Living Wage”

Matt Selman (executive producer/showrunner), Cesar Mazariegos (writer, supervising producer)