‘Gutfeld!’ Gang Crows ‘The Media Is Dead!’ After Trump Victory: ‘Podcasts Are Now Going to Be the Way Forward’

The “Gutfeld!” gang’s first show back after Donald Trump’s resounding victory wasn’t exactly optimistic for its own late-night network TV format, as host Greg Gutfeld and the rest of the Fox News panel agreed that legacy media is “dead.”

“Oh, the looks on their faces as they call us racist,” Gutfeld monologued Wednesday night, before playing a supercut of CNN and MSNBC talking heads blaming bigotry for Kamala Harris’ loss.

“Libs in the media can’t wrap their heads around Trump’s epic win,” he continued. “Instead, they blame it on the usual suspects: racism, misogyny, anger … so how do you tell me that you learned nothing without telling me you learned nothing?”

Then Gutfeld threw to his first panel, declaring: “The media is dead.”

“Podcasts are now going to be the way forward for these political things,” he continued. “Is there any moment of self-reflection where they can say maybe we are the problem?”

“No. How could they? It’s not possible,” Washington Post opinion writer Charlie Hurt, also a member of the legacy media, replied. “That’s looking too far deeply into their own souls and recognizing that they’ve been lying to people for decades.”

Trump went on a podcast-appearance blitz in the late stages of the election, including a three-hour sit with Joe Rogan (who endorsed the Republican soon after). Harris offered Rogan one hour, and only if he would travel to her – which Rogan declined.

“Gutfeld!” regular panelist Kat Timpf later joked that she was “surprised to see everyone at work on these channels because you’d think that they would be hiding because ‘Hitler is coming to put them in camps’ … They have a matter of months to get their affairs in order. There’s been a lot of talk about how they are overreacting to Trump winning. I think they’re underreacting, based on the things they themselves have said.”

Watch the entire exchange in the video above.