Fox News’ ‘Gutfeld!’ Overtook Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Tuesday

Fox News’ 11 p.m. ET “Gutfeld!” finally beat every other late-night show — including Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on CBS — Tuesday in total viewership and the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54. When the right-leaning program debuted in April, host Greg Gutfeld and his promotional team made no secret of their ambition to overtake late-night rivals, but Colbert blocked him from the top spot.

On Tuesday night, “Gutfeld!” took in a total average of 2.120 million viewers, with 434,000 in the key demo, on average. The “Late Show,” which has an 11:35 p.m. ET start time on CBS, grabbed an average of 1.896 million total viewers of whom 423,000 were in the demo. Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” — an NBC program which also airs at 11:35 — came next with 1.216 million total viewers, on average, and 354,000 in the demo.

In the 18-to-49 demo, however, Colbert still won, averaging 322,000 viewers to Gutfeld’s 281,000 and Fallon’s 255,000.

“Gutfeld!” has routinely beaten Fallon’s program, as well as Jimmy Kimmel’s “Live!” on ABC in the past. “Live!” garnered an average of 1.978 million total viewers on Tuesday, of whom 301,000 were between 25 and 54 and 198,000 were between 18 and 49.

“Gutfeld!” competes not only with the broadcast late-night shows, but the 11 p.m. offerings on CNN and MSNBC. On Tuesday, MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams” fell right behind the “Tonight Show,” pulling in an average of 1.120 million total viewers. In the 25-to-54 demo, MSNBC pulled in an average of 167,000 viewers and in the 18-to-49 demo, that number was 117,000. CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight” fell behind all of those as well as NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and ABC News’ “Nightline.” In total, CNN garnered an average viewership total of 570,000 on Tuesday, with 186,000 of those being in the 25-to-54 demo and 124,000 of them being in the 18-to-49 demo.