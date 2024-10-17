Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Killed in IDF Raid, Israeli Media Reports

Channel 12 and Kann News confirmed that Israeli Defense Forces eliminated the terrorist group’s Gaza chief

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, 2022 (Credit: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
GAZA CITY, GAZA – APRIL 30: Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza attends an iftar dinner of Hamas during holy month of Ramadan in Gaza City, Gaza on April 30, 2022. (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Updated: Israel Defense Forces have killed Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ top commander in Gaza, in a building raid, according to a statement from the military.

Sinwar was one of three people killed during an IDF operation in Gaza this week,. The IDF said there were “no signs of the presence of hostages in the area,” and offered detail that an infantry unit in Rafah came across Sinwar and two others and eliminated them without knowing he was the head of Hamas.

The news channel Kan 11 reported that Sinwar was found with cash and several passports on his body. The IDF also showed photos of what was found on his body: the id card of an UNRWA teacher and $10,000 in cash. The death occurred during a regular military operation by an infantry unit in Rafah, and was not planned in advance by special forces.

UNRWA ID found on Yahya Sinwar (Credit: @EFischberger/X)
UNRWA teacher’s ID found on Yahya Sinwar (Credit: @EFischberger/X)

In an extraordinary set of images, the IDF released drone footage of Sinwar’s last moments alive, as he sat in a chair with a bandana over his eyes, and turned to throw a stick at the drone.

