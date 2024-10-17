Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Killed in IDF Raid, Israeli Media Reports

Updated: Israel Defense Forces have killed Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ top commander in Gaza, in a building raid, according to a statement from the military.

Sinwar was one of three people killed during an IDF operation in Gaza this week,. The IDF said there were “no signs of the presence of hostages in the area,” and offered detail that an infantry unit in Rafah came across Sinwar and two others and eliminated them without knowing he was the head of Hamas.

During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed.



In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2024

Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2024

The news channel Kan 11 reported that Sinwar was found with cash and several passports on his body. The IDF also showed photos of what was found on his body: the id card of an UNRWA teacher and $10,000 in cash. The death occurred during a regular military operation by an infantry unit in Rafah, and was not planned in advance by special forces.

UNRWA teacher’s ID found on Yahya Sinwar (Credit: @EFischberger/X)

In an extraordinary set of images, the IDF released drone footage of Sinwar’s last moments alive, as he sat in a chair with a bandana over his eyes, and turned to throw a stick at the drone.