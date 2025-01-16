‘Harley Quinn’ Season 5 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Max’s animated DC series “Harley Quinn” is back with more adventures for beloved villains turned anti-heroes Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell), but this season, they’re shaking things up a little bit. Leaving the fallout in Gotham behind, “Harley Quinn” Season 5 heads to Metropolis, where the duo cavorts with Superman, Lois Lane and Lena Luthor. But, of course, not everything is as paradisical as it seems in the view from Gotham.

“Harley Quinn” also stars James Adomian as Bane, Diedrich Bader as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Ron Funches as King Shark, Stephen Fry as Brainiac, Natalie Morales as Lois Lane, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, Alan Tudyk as both Clayface and Joker, and Aisha Tyler as Lena Luthor.

Here’s everything to know about when you can watch new episodes.

When does “Harley Quinn” Season 5 premiere?

“Harley Quinn” Season 5 premieres on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Where is “Harley Quinn” streaming?

The animated DC series streams on Max.

How many episodes are in Season 5?

Like Season 4 before it, “Harley Quinn” Season 5 will have 10 episodes.

Season 1 and Season 2 had 13 episodes, while Season 3 had 11 episodes.

“Harley Quinn” Season 5 Release Schedule:

New episodes of “Harley Quinn” will debut weekly on Thursdays, from Jan. 16 to March 20. Here’s the full Season 5 release schedule.

S.5 E.1 – Jan. 16

S.5 E.2 – Jan. 23

S.5 E.3 – Jan. 30

S.5 E.4 – Feb. 6

S.5 E.5 – Feb. 13

S.5 E.6 – Feb. 20

S.5 E.7 – Feb. 27

S.5 E.8 – March 6

S.5 E.9 – March 13

S.5 E.10 – March 20

Watch the Season 5 Trailer

Get a taste of Harley and Ivy’s big move in the Season 5 trailer below.