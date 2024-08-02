 Here Are All the Songs in ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon’

Zachary Levi stars as Harold, the iconic picture book character, in the classic’s first film adaptation

Lil Rel Howery (Moose) and Zachary Levi (Harold) in "Harold and the Purple Crayon" (Credit: Columbia Pictures)
Lil Rel Howery and Zachary Levi in "Harold and the Purple Crayon" (Credit: Columbia Pictures)

The boy with the purple crayon and the big imagination is all grown up.

Zachary Levi brings Harold out of his picture book and into the real world in the first film adaptation of the children’s classic, “Harold and the Purple Crayon.”

Starring alongside Zooey Deschanel, the two show that anything is possible with the power of unlimited imagination and a magical crayon, but in the wrong hands chaos can ensue.

“When I saw the script, I loved the idea of Harold getting out of his comfort zone, going into the real world, and embarking on an adventure with innocence and wide-eyed naivete,” Levi said. “That quest for answers is a driving force for him.”

Harold and the Purple Crayon Sony
Read Next
Sony Pushes 'Harold and the Purple Crayon,' Blumhouse's 'They Listen' Release to August 2024

The film will feature a wide array of song selections with some childhood tunes like “Mary Had a Little Lamb” and “Chopsticks” and an original song, “Colors.”

The song, written, produced and performed by Jordy Searcy and Boots Ottestad, highlights the limitlessness of imagination and the fun it can bring: “If I believe it, I can see it.”

Check out all the songs in the “Harold and the Purple Crayon” below:

  • “Take It” – Batz, written by Alexander Markwell and Christina Aubry
  • “Stop The Rock” – Apollo 440, written by Norman Fisher-Jones, Trevor Gray, Howard Gray and Ian Hoxley
  • “Spaceman” – FITZ, written by Ryan Daly, Michael Fitzpatrick, Nolan Sipe, Steven Tyler and Sean T. Van Vleet
  • “Bagatelle No. 25 in A Minor (Für Elise)” – Written by Ludwig van Beethoven
  • “The Flower Duet” from Lakmé” – Written by Léo Delibes
  • “Mary Had A Little Lamb” – Traditional
  • “Chopsticks” – Traditional
  • “Arabesque No. 1 in E Major” – Written by Claude Debussy
  • “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C-sharp Minor” – Written by Franz Liszt
  • “Never Gonna Stop” – Danger Twins, written by Andrew Bissell and Amy Stroup
  • “Colors” – Written, Produced and Performed by Jordy Searcy and Boots Ottestad

The “Colors” lyric video is out now. Watch below:

Watch the trailer here.

The film is in theaters nationwide on August 2.

Zachary Levi Harold and the Purple Crayon
Read Next
Zachary Levi to Star in Live-Action 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' at Sony

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War. Tess also has worked in…

Comments