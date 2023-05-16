Sony Pushes ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon,’ Blumhouse’s ‘They Listen’ Release to August 2024

Sony Pictures has made several changes and additions to its film release slate, including pushing back the release of the family film “Harold and the Purple Crayon” and Blumhouse’s “They Listen” to 2024.

“Harold and the Purple Crayon,” an adaptation of the famed children’s book starring Zachary Levi and Lil Rel Howery, has been moved from a slated June 30 release to August 2, 2024. “They Listen,” a horror film starring Katherine Waterston and John Cho, has been moved from August 2023 to August 30, 2024.

Currently, the August 2024 release slate remains relatively open even with Sony’s two new additions. “Harold and the Purple Crayon” will open alongside M. Night Shyamalan’s next film “Trap,” which will be released as part of his new first-look deal with Warner Bros.

Another Blumhouse production, a remake of the Danish horror film “Speak No Evil,” is set for release by Universal on August 9, 2024. Disney also currently has a placeholder release slot for a live-action film set on August 16.

Sony also announced that Crunchyroll will launch a limited release of “Psycho-Pass: Providence” later this summer on July 14. The film is based on the acclaimed “Psycho-Pass” animated series, which follows a crime investigation unit in a futuristic, dystopian Japan in which a powerful biometric computer can read the brain patterns of any person and determine whether they are likely to commit a crime.

Release dates have also been set for “My Ex-Friend’s Wedding,” a comedy starring Ariana DeBose and Amanda Seyfried, and “Horrorscope,” a Screen Gems horror film starring “Spider-Man” alum Jacob Batalon. “My Ex-Friend’s Wedding” will be released on May 10, 2024, while “Horrorscope” will be released on June 28, 2024, as horror counterprogramming to Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part 2”