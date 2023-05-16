At the premiere of the opening night film “Jeanne Du Barry” at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday night, Johnny Depp received a seven-minute standing ovation from the audience.

The film was the opening night selection of the Cannes Film Festival, a lavish international affair that will also include the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s historical epic “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and much more.

Check out the video of the ovation below.

Well, here’s the standing O and cheers inside the theater for Johnny Depp after the Cannes premiere of JEANNE DU BARRY pic.twitter.com/gxi0WkpN4o — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 16, 2023

“Jeanne du Barry” tells the story of Madame du Barry (Maïwenn), the last maîtresse-en-titre of King Louis XV of France (Depp) and how her arrival at Versailles sent shockwaves through the royal court. For a film about a true disrupter, it has done a fair amount of disrupting so far.

This is certainly the most high-profile job Depp has received since 2018, when he starred in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” as the titular baddie. Following the allegations by Heard, Depp was quietly fired and replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for the third film in that franchise. Since then, Depp has mostly starred in independent features.

Drew Taylor contributed to this report.