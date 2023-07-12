The third and final season of “Physical” will introduce a new competitor to Rose Byrne’s Sheila Rubin.

Just as the dark voices in her head have silenced as Sheila commits to her wellness journey and builds a television fitness empire, a new opponent arises for the entrepreneur in a rising exercise celebrity, played by Zooey Deschanel.

“You are a national television personality now,” Greta tells Sheila in the trailer. “We are on the precipice of something big, there’s just one problem: Kelly Kilmartin … she’s the most famous fitness star.”

Doubt immediately begins to creep into Sheila’s mind, manifesting itself as an imaginary Kelly (Deschanel), who taunts Sheila by saying, “I’m better than you” and “you’re just hanging on by a thread, just waiting for that moment to snap.”

Unable to get Kelly out of her head, Sheila verges into dangerous territory as she holds onto what the fragile remnants of the healing and stability that she has fought so hard to achieve, even jeopardizing her personal relationships.

“Isn’t one of the steps in your recovery integrity?” Greta asks Sheila. “Recovery’s a long road,” Sheila insists.

Deschanel returns to scripted television for the concluding season of “Physical” alongside stars Byrne, Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel and Paul Sparks.

The streamer announced its plans to wrap up the dark comedy series with its third season in May, with Byrne and creator Annie Weisman promising that “Sheila’s three act saga of rebellion, recovery, and redemption comes to the satisfying conclusion that she and her fans so richly deserve.”

Hailing from Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership), Weisman serves as creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer. Addition EPs for the series include Byrne, Stephanie Laing, who also directs the show, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner for Tomorrow Studios.

The third season of “Physical” premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 2 on Apple TV+, with a new episode in the ten-episode season releasing Wednesdays through September 27.