Rose Byrne’s ‘Physical’ to End With Third Season

Rose Byrne’s “Physical” will return to Apple TV+ for its 10-episode third and final season on August 2.

“Physical” is produced by Tomorrow Studios, created, written and executive produced by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner, and directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer alongside Adelstein, Clements and Bachner for Tomorrow Studios, and Byrne.

“We are so grateful to Apple, Tomorrow Studios, and all our creative collaborators for the chance to bring Sheila to life in all her gritty glory,” Byrne and Weisman said in a statement. “With this final season, Sheila’s three act saga of rebellion, recovery, and redemption comes to the satisfying conclusion that she and her fans so richly deserve. We feel so proud to share this last chapter with everyone.”

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

In Season 2, Sheila successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.

“Over the course of three enthralling seasons of ‘Physical,’ we have been honored to work with Annie Weisman and Tomorrow Studios to bring Sheila Rubin’s journey of transformation and personal empowerment to the screen through Rose Byrne’s fearless, moving, and often very funny, portrayal,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We are aware of just how much of an impact this character and story has had on audiences around the world and can’t wait for them to join us on this final exhilarating ride that culminates in an immensely rewarding finale for this celebrated series.”

In addition to Byrne and Scovel, “Physical” stars Dierdre Friel and Paul Sparks.

Emmy and Grammy Award-nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Zooey Deschanel will join the season 3 cast as Kelli, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry.

Byrne will next appear in the Apple comedy series “Platonic,” which premieres on May 24, is executive produced by Byrne and Seth Rogen and co-created, directed and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco.