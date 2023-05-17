“General Hospital” star Haley Pullos was arrested for driving under the influence after, police say, a car she was driving jumped a highway divider on a Los Angeles-area freeway and slammed into oncoming traffic.

In a California Highway Patrol report obtained by TMZ, police wrote that the actress, who plays Molly Lansing-Davis, was driving on a Pasadena freeway April 29 when she swerved, and her car flew over the dividing barrier into oncoming traffic. She collided head-on with another vehicle that was traveling the opposite direction at 60 miles per hour.

The driver of the other car survived, but not without hospitalization for serious injuries.

Cops reported that Pullos, who is now on leave from the ABC soap opera, couldn’t get out of her car, so firefighters assisted her into an ambulance. She reportedly hit a firefighter assessing her injuries, yelling “This is a $400 f—ing shirt!”

A search of Pullos’ car found cannabis edibles and miniature bottles of tequila, the police report said.

Police met her at the hospital and noted signs that she had been driving under the influence, like slurred speech, watery eyes and the smell of alcohol on her breath. She was then arrested for felony DUI. The police report also stated she got aggressive and fought hospital staff, requiring them to sedate her.

According to the TMZ report, Pullos also committed a hit-and-run crash before the collision on the freeway.

Last week, the actress told Soap Opera Digest that she was taking a break from the show to heal from a car accident, but she didn’t mention the details.

The Pasadena Fire Department Facebook page posted photos from the crash site, which you can see below. Commitment of fire department resources included two engines, one truck, two rescue ambulances and one battalion chief.

Pasadena Fire Department

Pasadena Fire Department