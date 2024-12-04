‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Eyes Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

HBO’s “Harry Potter” series is eyeing Paapa Essiedu to join the TV adaptation as Severus Snape, according to media reports.

The “I May Destroy You” actor is being considered to star in the upcoming series as Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry’s potions master, a character played by the late Alan Rickman in the Warner Bros. movie series throughout the 2000s.

Though Essiedu, who has also appeared in “The Outrun” and “The Lazarus Project,” is being eyed for the role of Snape — who is frequently positioned as an antagonist to the titular character — no deals have been made and the actor has not formally accepted the role.

“We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation,” a spokesperson for HBO said in a Wednesday statement. “As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

Casting is currently underway for the next adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved “Harry Potter” book series, with the show launching an open casting call for young performers in the U.K. and Ireland in September. They hope to find their Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, roles played in the films by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, respectively.

The casting call, which is seeking children who will be between age 9-11 in April 2025, emphasized the show’s commitment to “inclusive, diverse casting.” Essiedu’s potential casting would follow in the footsteps of the West End and Broadway productions of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” which cast a Black woman, Noma Dumezweni, as Hermione.

Fans of the book series have expressed their concern regarding Rowling’s involvement in the project given her anti-trans views and comments. However, HBO has remained steadfast in its stance on her involvement, recently saying the author “has a right to express her personal views.”

“We have been working with J.K. Rowling and in the ‘Harry Potter’ business for over 20 years,” a spokesperson for HBO said in a previous statement obtained by TheWrap. “With millions of fans continuing to enjoy movies, games and experiences, we’ve had great success and her contribution has been invaluable. We are proud to once again tell the story of ‘Harry Potter’ – the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance. J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.