‘Harry Potter’ Creator J.K. Rowling Has ‘Right to Express Her Personal Views,’ HBO Says

HBO said J.K. Rowling has the “right to express her personal views” amid ongoing backlash for the “Harry Potter” author’s discriminatory comments against the trans community.

As the network undergoes an open casting call for the upcoming “Harry Potter” TV adaptation, HBO emphasized its ongoing commitment with Rowling, saying the series will “only benefit from her involvement.”

“We have been working with J. K. Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years,” a spokesperson for HBO said in a statement obtained by TheWrap. “With millions of fans continuing to enjoy movies, games and experiences, we’ve had great success and her contribution has been invaluable. We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter – the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance.”

“J. K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views,” the statement continued. “We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

Rowling is set to serve as an executive producer on the TV adaptation of “Harry Potter,” with HBO boss Casey Bloys saying in April “her insights are going to be incredibly helpful.” He added that “remember, we’re in the Potter business. You know, the TV show is new, and we’re excited about it. But we’ve been in the Potter business for 20 years. So this is not … a new decision. So we’re very comfortable.”

The decision to include Rowling as an EP drew immediate backlash from fans given how vocal she has been against trans people. Despite Rowling’s views, Bloys assured reporters in November that her anti-trans views “haven’t affected the casting or hiring of writers or productions staff” for the series.

An open casting call for young performers in the U.K. and Ireland launched in September emphasized its commitment to “inclusive, diverse casting.” “For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated,” the listing reads.

