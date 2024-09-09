‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series Launches Open Call for Child Stars in UK, Ireland

HBO is on the lookout for three child actors looking to be told, “You’re a wizard, Harry!” (Or “Hermione,” or “Ron.”)

The anticipated HBO adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved “Harry Potter” book series launched an open casting call for young performers in the U.K. and Ireland in search of the next Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, as made famous by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

More details in the flyer below:

Applications are currently being accepted through the casting portal at Cast It Talent. All submissions must come from a parent, legal guardian or talent representative.

More to come …