Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West to Headline Coachella 2022

Harry Styles is heading to the desert.

The British singer will be one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s 2022 headliners alongside Billie Eilish, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), and Swedish House Mafia, Billboard reported Wednesday.

The desert music festival is poised for a triumphant return following two years of cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic.

As usual, Coachella will take place over two weeks – April 15-17 and April 22-24 – at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

Styles, the breakout singer-songwriter from boy band One Direction, wrapped his final “Love On Tour” show in late November. The tour kicked off with the release of his 2019 album “Fine Line” and resumed in Sept. 2021 after COVID brought live shows to a halt.

Ye released his 10th studio album, “Donda,” in August 2021, while Eilish’s second album, “Happier Than Ever,” was released earlier in the summer.

In October, Coachella reversed its vaccination policy for the 2022 festival. AEG Presents announced that unvaccinated attendees will be permitted entry with proof of a negative COVID test.

Coachella 2020 was originally scheduled to take place in April, before being postponed to October and ultimately canceled.

Variety and TMZ respectively announced that Ye and Eilish were slated to headline last week.