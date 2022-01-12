Roddy Ricch Out as Saturday’s ‘SNL’ Musical Guest Following COVID Exposure

Roddy Ricch is out as Saturday’s “SNL” musical guest following a “recent COVID exposure” on his “team,” he said. Bleachers, Jack Antonoff’s New York City-based indie pop band, is stepping in as host Ariana DeBose’s musical guest.

“Due to recent COVID exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend,” Ricch posted on Instagram. “I’m working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though!”

Saturday will be Bleachers’ “SNL” musical guest debut. Their third studio album, “Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night,” was released last year.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels is creator and executive producer.

