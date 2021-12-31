Thanks to a grassroots campaign on Facebook, the 88-year-old TV legend became the oldest person to host the sketch comedy show… and she won an Emmy in the process.
“The Lawrence Welk Show’s” tribute to Mother’s Day, with “SNL” alumni Fred Armisen, Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Tina Fey, Kristen Wiig and Rachel Dratch.
"NPR Delicious Dish: Dusty Muffin" alongside Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon
"Census Taker vs. Old Lady" with Tina Fey
Scared Straight: Bullying with Betty White, who joins Jason Sudeikis and Kenan Thompson
Gingey Has a Secret with Poehler, Gasteyer, Fey, Dratch and Wiig