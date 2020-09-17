Harry Styles and Lily James in Talks to Star in ‘My Policeman’ Adaptation at Amazon

Harry Styles and Lily James are in negotiations to star in an untitled adaptation of “My Policeman,” a novel which Amazon Studios has just won the rights to produce alongside Berlanti Productions, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Michael Grandage, a Tony-winning theater director, will direct the feature film from a script by Ron Nyswaner (“Philadelphia”).

“My Policeman” is a 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts set in the 1950s in Brighton and follows a gay policeman who, due to the constraints on homosexual relationships of the era, ends up marrying a woman despite his love of another man. When his wife gets jealous of her husband’s other lover, she gets his lover arrested for indecency.

Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Production is expected to start on the film next summer.

Greg Berlanti is producing the film alongside Sarah Schechter and Robbie Rogers for Berlanti Productions, as well as Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd at Independent Film Company and MGC.

Styles recently joined the cast of Olivia Wilde’s next film “Don’t Worry Darling,” in which he replaced Shia LaBeouf and will star alongside Florence Pugh. James will next be seen in “Rebecca” alongside Armie Hammer, as well as the Netflix film “The Dig” that is currently in post-production. She’s also attached to star in Philip Noyce’s “Peggy Jo.”

Styles is represented by CAA and Full Stop Management. James is represented by UTA and Tavistock Wood Management. Berlanti and Berlanti Schecter Productions are represented by WME. Grandage is represented by CAA.

Deadline first reported the news.

Lil Nas X The "Old Town Road" singer came out as gay in a June 2019 tweet. "I don’t wanna just live my entire life — especially how I just got to where I’m at — just like, not doing what I wanna do," he said i... Getty Images Willow Smith The "Whip My Hair" singer came out as bisexual and open to polyamorous relationships in a June 2019 interview with her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, on "Red Table Talk." "I love men and women equally and so I... Getty Connor Jessup The Canadian actor, who starred in "Falling Skies" and Netflix's "Locke and Key," came out as gay in a June 2019 confession on Instagram. "I’ve played that tedious game. Most painfully, I’ve talked abou... Getty Juan Pablo Di Pace In a June 2019 TED talk, the actor-singer Juan Pablo Di Pace ("Fuller House") came out as gay and shared his struggle for acceptance in his native Argentina. " I figured if I changed my f---... Getty Images Julianne Hough In an August 2019 story in Women's Health, the "Dancing With the Stars" alum said she came out as bisexual to her husband, hockey player Brooks Laich: "‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like... ABC Joshua Rush In a series of tweets in August 2019, the teenage star of Disney Channel's "Andi Mack" came out as an "out and proud bisexual man." But the actor admitted, "I suffered with some level of my own int... Getty Images Kat Barrell The "Wynonna Earp" star came out as bisexual in the August 2019 issue of the U.K.'s Diva magazine. "I am attracted to both men and women and the person I fell in love with is a man," she said. "I wish it c... SyFy Brian J. Smith In a November 2019 interview with Attitude, the star of "Sense8" and "Treadstone" publicly identified as gay and said it took a long time to come to terms with his sexuality after growing up in ... Getty Images Brigette Lundy-Paine The star of Netflix's "Aytpical" came out as nonbinary in a November 2019 Instagram post. "I’m non-binary, always felt a lil bit boy, lil bit girl, lil bit neither. using they/them as of l... Getty Images Stacy London In a December 2019 Instagram post, the former host of "What Not to Wear" came out and shared her one-year relationship with musician Cat Yazbek. "So I used to date men. Now I date her. That’s it," ... Getty Images DJ Qualls The comedic actor, best known for "Road Trip," "The New Guy" and "Z Nation," came out in a January 2020 tweet. "Yep, I’m gay. Been gay this whole time," he wrote. "Tired of worrying about what people... Getty Images Witold Sadowy It's never too late to speak your truth. Acclaimed Polish stage actor Witold Sadowy used the occasion of his 100th birthday in January 2020 in interview with TVP Kultura. "For me, the most important thing is... Jameela Jamil The star of "The Good Place" came out as "queer" in February 2020 after receiving some pushback for her role as MC of a new HBO Max series about ballroom vogueing. "Twitter is brutal. This is why... Getty Images Rosario Dawson The star of "Sin City" and "Briarpatch" came out as a member of the LGBT community in a February 2020 Bustle interview clarifying a 2018 "Happy Pride Month" Instagram post. “I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but... Rick Cosnett The star of "The Vampire Diaries," "Quantico" and "The Flash" came out as gay in a short Instagram video in February 2020. "I’ve made a promise to myself to live my truth every day and sometimes t... Getty Images Da Brat Rapper Da Brat surprised fans in March 2020 by sharing a birthday gift from her girlfriend, Kaleidoscope Hair CEO Jessica Dupart. "I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match... Getty Images Dominique Provost-Chalkley In a March 2020 personal essay on StartTheWave.org, British-Canadian actress came out as "queer" -- just like the title character she played on SyFy's "Wynonna Earp." "As soon as I became sexua... J. August Richards The actor, best known for his work on "Angel" and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," came out as gay in an April 2020 Instagram post. Playing a gay doctor on ABC's "Council of Dads," Richards said, "r... Getty Images Rebecca Black The YouTube sensation, best known for the 2011 viral hit "Friday," came out as "queer" in an April 2020 podcast interview. "I made a conscious decision to not, like, 'come out,'" she explained. "... Getty Images Auli'i Cravalho The actress and singer, who voiced the title character in Disney's 2016 animated hit "Moana" and then starred as Ariel in 2019's "The Little Mermaid Live!" came out as bisexual in an April 2020... Getty Images

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)