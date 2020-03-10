Harvey Weinstein Accuser Hopes Prison Sentence ‘Sends a Clear Message That Times Have Changed’

Taralê Wulff, who testified during Harvey Weinstein’s trial that he raped her in 2005, spoke out Tuesday, expressing her hope that he gets a harsh sentence Wednesday from the judge.

Wulff testified as a Molineaux witness — someone who testifies to the defendant’s prior bad acts — so is not permitted to give a victim’s impact statement at Weinstein’s sentencing. She said she still plans to attend the hearing, but wrote, “It is important for me, however, that my voice is heard.”

The model wrote that she had felt weak when she didn’t scream for help during the alleged rape in 2005, then repressed her emotions entirely before deciding to speak up years later.

Also Read: 7 Harvey Weinstein Accusers Ask New York AG to Renegotiate 'Insulting' $25 Million Civil Settlement

“It didn’t occur to me for quite some time that I might actually start to heal from being sexually assaulted,” she wrote. “My single intention was to help survivors hold Weinstein accountable for his disgusting crimes. As I embarked on my quest to help others, I was introduced to several incredible people that made me realize that I am also worth standing up for.”

Wulff concluded her post by saying, “I hope that the sentence sends a clear message that times have changed and that more women need to speak out for themselves and that men and women need to speak out for others. We need to show self-love and empathy to overcome centuries of illogical thinking that has normalized the sexual mistreatment of women. This is hopefully just the beginning. The conversation must continue.”

A New York jury found Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act in February, ending a months-long criminal trial in Manhattan that focused on the testimonies of six women, including Wulff, who accused him of sexual assault.

Also Read: Weinstein Should Get 'Lengthy Prison Sentence,' Manhattan D.A. Requests

Weinstein will be sentenced Wednesday morning and is facing a maximum of 29 years in prison.