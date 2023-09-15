‘Haunting in Venice’ Scares Up $1.2 Million at Thursday Box Office

Kenneth Branagh’s third Hercule Poirot movie is aiming for a $15 million opening weekend

Kenneth Branagh in A Haunting in Venice
Kenneth Branagh in "A Haunting in Venice" (Credit: 20th Century Studios)

“A Haunting in Venice” began its domestic box office jaunt with $1.2 million in Thursday preview earnings. That’s slightly above the $1.1 million procured by “Death on the Nile” in February of 2022.

It’s understandably below the $1.6 million earned by “Murder on the Orient Express” in November of 2017. With strong reviews (77% and 6.6/10 on Rotten Tomatoes), including plenty of critics arguing that it’s the best of Kenneth Branagh’s three films as Hercule Poirot, the hope is an opening weekend closer to $20 million than $15 million.

The franchise started with a bang with “Murder on the Orient Express.”

