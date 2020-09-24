HBO Documentary Films Nabs ‘The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’

HBO Documentary Films has acquired the North American rights to “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” a documentary feature about the disco icons directed by Frank Marshall.

“How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” was a selection of this year’s canceled Telluride Film Festival, and HBO will air it later this year followed by making it available on HBO Max.

Marshall’s film tells the story of Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb as it looks at their bond as siblings and how they came to write more than 1,000 songs and 20 No. 1 hits.

“How Can You Mend a Broken Hearts” is a Polygram Entertainment presentation and is produced by Kennedy/Marshall and White Horse Pictures production in association with Diamond Docs. Marshall also produces alongside Nigel Sinclair and Jeanne Elfant Festa, as well as Mark Monroe.

The film is executive produced by David Blackman, Jody Gerson, Steve Barnett, Nicholas Ferrall, Cassidy Hartmann and Ryan Suffern. It was written by Mark Monroe with story consultant Cassidy Hartmann.

“Like so many people, I’ve loved the Bee Gees’ music all my life,” Marshall said in a statement. “But discovering their uncanny creative instincts and the treasure trove of music, their humor, and loyalty was a great two-year journey. We are very happy and proud to be with HBO, and it has been an honor to work on this project.”

“It’s an honor to tell the story of the Bee Gees – as brothers, as superstars and iconic songwriters – and to shine a light on their incredible career and the global impact of their music,” Gerson, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group, said in a statement.

“This is a story of how three brothers with paramount musical gifts created music that touched the collective unconscious across five continents for five decades straight,” Sinclair said in a statement. “It is brotherhood and family, creativity, entertainment, joy, and tragedy. We all feel very privileged to be involved.”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” writer Anthony McCarten is currently writing a biopic on the career of the Bee Gees for Paramount.

