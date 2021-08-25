HBO Max Orders ‘Full Circle’ Limited Series From Steven Soderbergh

HBO Max has ordered the limited series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon.

Soderbergh will direct all six episodes and executive produce with Solomon, who will write. Casey Wilver will also executive produce. The three recently teamed on the HBO Max film “No Sudden Move.”

“Full Circle” follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.

“We are thrilled to be working with Steven, Ed and Casey again after the masterful crime drama, ‘No Sudden Move.’ This new limited series is full of twists and turns in the way only this team can do,” Joey Chavez, executive vice president of original drama, HBO Max, said.

“Even by Ed’s standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate. Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve,” added Soderbergh.