LaKeith Stanfield to Star in ‘The Changeling’ Series at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has picked up a series adaptation of “The Changeling,” the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“Atlanta” star LaKeith Stanfield is set to star in the drama, which is based on the bestselling horror-fantasy novel by Victor LaValle. The project is described as “a fairytale for grown-ups,” according to Apple. “A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.”

“Cruella” and “Venom” writer Kelly Marcel will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series. “Queen & Slim” director Melina Matsoukas will direct and executive produce via her De La Revolution Films banner.

Apple Studios and Annapurna will executive produce the series, with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu and Ali Krug acting as executive producers for Annapurna. Khaliah Neal will co-executive produce.

Published in 2017 by Spiegel & Grau, LaValle’s novel centers on Apollo Kagwa, a man whose wife Emma “commits a horrific act and vanishes” after exhibiting signs of postpartum depression. “Thus begins Apollo’s quest to find a wife and child who are nothing like he’d imagined. His odyssey takes him to a forgotten island, a graveyard full of secrets, a forest where immigrant legends still live, and finally back to a place he thought he had lost forever.”

Annapurna and Marcel’s series adaptation of “The Changeling” was set up at FX in 2018, but did not move forward.