Apple TV+ Caves to Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney’s Demand for Biscuits for ‘Ted Lasso’ Joke

We all know there is no one nicer in this world (fictional or otherwise) than Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso. But the same cannot be said for Jeremy Swift’s “Ted Lasso” character, Leslie Higgins, who delivered a joke on Friday’s episode of the Apple TV+ comedy that offended Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds so much that they demanded some of Ted’s famous biscuits as restitution for the comment.

In the installment in question, titled “Rainbow,” Higgins, the director of communications for fictional football team AFC Richmond, told team owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) that he couldn’t tell if Reynolds and McElhenney buying the very real football club Wrexham AFC “is a joke or not.”

“It has come to our attention that in a recent episode of ‘Ted Lasso’ our very real ownership of Wrexham AFC was called into question by an otherwise beloved character named ‘Higgins,'” Reynolds and McElhenney said in an open letter to Apple TV+ tweeted on Saturday. that referenced McElhenney’s own Apple TV series “Mystic Quest.”

“While we hold the incomparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard and are honored to be mentioned on the platform that’s brought us high-quality programming ranging from ‘Mythic Quest’ season one to ‘Mythic Quest’ season two, we must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans, and the entire Wrexham community,” they wrote.

McElhenney and Reynolds continued: “To avoid legal action please send 2 LARGE boxes of Ted Lasso’s biscuits to the Racecourse Ground, Mold Rd., Wrexham LL11 2AH, United Kingdom before the Wrexham AFC season begins on Saturday, August 21st at 3 p.m. Believe! Rob & Ryan.”

(Biscuits are cookies, for those of you Americans who for some reason don’t watch “Ted Lasso” — or know British lingo).

And believe it or not, Apple TV+ has already given into McElhenney and Reynolds’ demands.

“We like our high-profile celebrity arbitration just like Roy Kent: hard packaging on the outside, but soft goodness on the inside. Biscuits are on their way,” the streaming service tweeted Saturday.