HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ to Feature Both LA Rams and Chargers

HBO’s NFL docuseries for the first time will feature two teams, and they share the same city: The Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.
Additionally, HBO renewed the series for an additional four years, which will take it through 2024. The franchise has been on HBO since 2001.
The Rams were previously featured on the docuseries in 2016, the franchise’s first year back in L.A. after spending 20 years in St. Louis. This will be the first time the Chargers will get the “Hard Knocks” treatment. Both teams are set to move into the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. this season, provided the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t mess up those plans. The new season will debut on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
“NFL Films cherishes the relationship we’ve had with HBO for over four decades, and specifically with the ‘Hard Knocks’ franchise since 2001,” says NFL Films senior executive Ross Ketover. “To be able to announce this extension as we embark on an unprecedented two-team series this summer brings us incredible pride and only heightens our excitement for the return of football.”
The pandemic has kept most teams out of their normal facilities during this offseason, though in recent weeks the majority of those facilities have opened back up. Even so, all teams are in a new “virtual” portion of their offseason. HBO says camera crews will head to Southern California in the next few weeks to begin production.
