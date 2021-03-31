‘Head of the Class’ Reboot Gets Series Order at HBO Max

Bill Lawrence’s “Head of the Class” reboot has been picked up to series at HBO Max, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The half-hour multi-camera comedy is an adaptation of the ABC comedy that ran for five seasons in the 1980s. It centers on a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher, Alicia Adams (“One Day at a Time” star Isabella Gomez), who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

Jorge Diaz (“The Long Road Home,” “East Los High”), Jolie Hoang Rappaport (“Watchmen,” “Just Add Magic” series, “Cousins for Life”), Gavin Lewis (“Little Fires Everywhere,” “Prince of Peoria”), Dior Goodjohn (“Glee,” “Raven’s Home,” “The Unicorn”), Brandon Severs (“Diary of a Future President”), Adrian Matthew Escalona and Katie Beth Hall (“Happy!,” “Better Call Saul,” “Bull”) also star.

Bill Lawrence is the executive producer on the series alongside writers Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen (“Paradise PD,” “American Vandal”) and Jeff Ingold of Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Doozer’s Liza Katzer is co-executive producer. Phill Lewis (“One Day at a Time,” “Mike & Molly”) directed the pilot.

The original “Head of the Class” premiered in 1986 and ran for five seasons on ABC until 1991. Created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias, the show followed a group of brainiac high schoolers at Millard Fillmore school in New York City, taught by their wacky substitute history teacher Charlie Moore (Howard Hesseman). After season 4, he was replaced by a new teacher named Billy MacGregor (Billy Connolly). Other original cast members include Dan Frischman, Dan Schneider, Tony O’Dell, Tannis Vallely, Khrystyne Haje, Brian Robbins, Robin Givens, Kimberly Russell and Leslie Bega.

Deadline first reported the news of the series order.