Celebrities with Highland Park roots, including Rachel Brosnahan, Richard Marx and Ken Olin are mourning the tragedy that unfolded in the Chicago suburb Monday after a shooting disrupted an Independence Day parade, leaving six people dead and at least 26 injured.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star, who grew up in Highland Park, expressed her grief on Twitter.

“I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay … No words,” she wrote.

Music star Richard Marx, also a Highland Park native, said he was checking in on the people he knows who still live in the Chicago suburb.

“I grew up in Highland Park. I’m actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there. My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I’m extra heartbroken. And extra angry at the senselessness,” he tweeted.

“Thirtysomething” actor Ken Olin, who attended the parade in his youth, said he was heartbroken.

My hometown. I went to this parade every year as a little boy. My heart breaks for all the children in our country who will grow up afraid of celebrating with a mass of happy people.

Shots were fired approximately 10 minutes after the parade started at 10 AM local time, and law enforcement are still searching for the suspect.

“Highland Park Police are responding to an active shooter incident that occurred in downtown Highland Park during the 4th of July parade,” the city of Highland Park wrote in a statement to NBC Chicago. “This is an active incident. All individuals are advised to shelter in place. Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered.”

In response to the shooting, nearby towns in Illinois including Northbrook and Evanston have canceled their July 4 festivities.