Hiro Murai’s Super Frog Banner Signs First-Look Deal With FX Productions

Super Frog, the production company founded by “Atlanta” director and executive producer Hiro Murai and his producing partner Nate Matteson, has signed a first-look deal with FX Productions.

Under the deal, the pair will develop scripted and unscripted TV projects for FX and possibly other divisions of Walt Disney Television.

“Hiro Murai is one of the most innovative and talented directors in media today and his contributions to Atlanta have also showcased his ability to produce incredible stories,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Entertainment. “We are thrilled to renew our first-look deal with Hiro and include Nate Matteson and Super Frog under this new deal with FX Productions to develop new series based on their creative vision.”

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with FX as we build our company. They’ve long been advocates of bold, artistic storytelling, and we look forward to making many new projects together,” said Murai and Matteson.

Super Frog was founded last year with the goal of developing and producing original feature films, television and alternative content. So far, they have signed on to produce the Netflix film “Where I End,” “Man Alive” at 20th Century Fox, and for HBO Max, “Station 11,” which Murai directs. The company also has projects in development with Lakeith Stanfield, FKA Twigs, Carlos Lopez Estrada (“Blindspotting”), and Grammy-winning music video director Calmatic.

Murai and Matteson began working together 2012, when Murai began emerging as a music video director. He’s known for shooting Childish Gambino videos like “3005,” “Sober,” and “This Is America,” the latter of which won him a Grammy. Matteson was Murai’s manager while he transitioned to TV and films, where he has directed titles like “Barry” and Childish Gambino and Rihanna’s “Guava Island” movie in addition to “Atlanta” and “Station 11.”