Who’s your hit man? That’s the question that Glen Powell’s Gary Johnson asks in his new film “Hit Man,” because he quite literally plays multiple versions. Don’t worry though, he’s just one man — but he’s flanked by quite the team.

After a short theatrical run, Richard Linklater’s new film is now streaming on Netflix, and tells the (mostly) true story of a college psychology professor who helped out the New Orleans police department part-time. His job? Pose as a hit man for hire, meet with prospective clients, and let the police take it from there.

So, here are all the people you’ll need to know when watching the movie.