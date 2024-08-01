Consolidation and Streaming Are Making Hollywood Back-End Deals Less Transparent Than Ever

In June 2014, Miramax Film Corp. and the Saul Zaentz Company settled a $20-million lawsuit over profit sharing on Zaentz’s 1996 Best Picture winner “The English Patient.” The celebrated film earned $232 million at the box office and a reported $75 million in video sales.

Zaentz claimed Miramax, then owned by Disney, had padded expenses to reduce the profits — thus reducing Zaentz’s percentage payout. Miramax, he argued, shouldn’t have deducted $17.5 million of theatrical advertising expenses, since the money also benefited the home entertainment release of the movie.

That wasn’t the only time Zaentz had battled over the backend — Hollywoodspeak for taking a percentage of the profits in lieu of a bigger upfront fee.