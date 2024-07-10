Hollywood Commission Adds 3 New Board Members

The Hollywood Commission has added three new board members: Sister CEO Cindy Holland, Harvard Law professor Alan Jenkins and FX chairman John Landgraf.

They join a board that includes president/CEO Anita Hill and fellow co-founders and board members Kathleen Kennedy and Nina Shaw.



“We are grateful for the leadership, as well as the unique perspective and depth in content production and law, that Cindy, Alan and John will be bringing to the board,” Hill, Kennedy and Shaw said in a Wednesday statement. “As we set our agenda for the medium and long term, their brilliant minds and clear-eyed view of the state of the industry will be invaluable.”

Holland is global CEO of Sister, the independent international entertainment group with recent projects including the Netflix series “Eric” and the documentary “The Greatest Night in Pop.” Previously, she established and led original programming strategy at Netflix, including nine years as vice president of Original Content, where she oversaw the teams behind shows like “House of Cards,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Stranger Things” and “The Crown.”

Jenkins is a professor of practice at Harvard Law School, where he teaches courses on Race and the Law, Communication and Supreme Court Jurisprudence. Before joining Harvard, he was president and co-founder of The Opportunity Agenda, a social justice communication lab. Jenkins’ prior positions have included assistant to the solicitor general at the U.S. Department of Justice, director of Human Rights at the Ford Foundation and associate counsel to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Landgraf is chairman of FX Content & FX Productions, where he has been since 2004, making him the longest tenured head of a TV brand in the industry. Under his leadership, FX has released acclaimed shows such as “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Atlanta,” “The Bear” and “Shōgun.” Landgraf has also been named chair appointee to the executive committee of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Board of Governors.

The Hollywood Commission has recently completed several key initiatives in its efforts to combat harassment and sexual abuse in the entertainment industry, including completing its second industry-wide survey of entertainment industry workers; launching MyConnext, its research and reporting platform; piloting Respect on Set, a turnkey suite of services and worker protections; expanding its core Bystander Intervention and Unconscious Bias training programs; and assuming operation of the Entertainment Industry Helpline.