Hollywood Struggles With Ozempic Shame: Why Hardly Anyone Admits to Taking the Trendy Weight-Loss Drug

The ubiquity of Ozempic has heightened the debate over body positivity and the shaming of celebrities who use it to achieve dramatic results

Ozempic in Hollywood
Awards season will be in full swing at the Emmys on Sunday, and with it comes a new wave of heightened speculation about who got suddenly skinny for the red carpet — and whether they used Ozempic to get there.

The pressure on celebrities about their looks is nothing new and neither are medical methods to improve them. But the popularity of Ozempic and the rapid, dramatic results it creates has fueled a debate over a kind of reverse body-shaming — did she or didn’t she Ozempic? — and some are pushing back.

“It’s the last acceptable bias,” Oprah Winfrey, a veteran of the weight-loss wars, said during her recent TV special on the topic.

