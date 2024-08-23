Hollywood Unions Voice Support for Teamster Casting Ahead of AMPTP Negotiations

Hollywood unions, including SAG-AFTRA, the DGA and the WGA West and East, issued a joint statement of solidarity with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters as they head into negotiations next week with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on behalf of over 700 Los Angeles and New York casting directors, associate casting directors and casting assistants.

“The Guilds and Unions of Hollywood stand united with Teamster Casting Directors, Associate Casting Directors and the newly organized Casting Assistants as they seek fair compensation and improved working conditions across all classifications,” the guilds said in a statement.

The statement added: “The Casting Department plays a critical role on any production, and work alongside many of our members to bring their creative visions to life. Casting professionals have championed our recent contract fights, and we now stand with them in their pursuit of a fair and equitable deal.”

The statement ends with, “We call on the AMPTP to negotiate in good faith, make meaningful moves on their core priorities and respect the art and craft of Casting Teamsters.”

The full list of organizations behind the statement includes the American Federation of Musicians, the Directors Guild of America, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 40, Laborers International Union of North America Local 724, Operating Plasterers & Cement Masons International Association Local 755, the Screen Actors Guild, United Association Plumbers Local 78 and the Writers Guilds of America East and West.

The Casting negotiations with the AMPTP begin Monday, with their contract set to expire Sept. 30.