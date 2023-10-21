Halloween is perfectly suited for watching movies at home – it’s the time of year where, conceivably, things start getting cooler and a cozy night in with your favorite horror movie is at its most appealing. And thankfully there are plenty of new Blu-rays and 4K Ultra HD discs out there to fill every need, for the fans of the mega-scary, to those who just want to watch a semi-spooky romp with the family.

“Night of the Demons” 4K (Shout Factory, $39.98)

International Film Marketing

One of the most beloved cult movies of the 1980’s gets gussied up in 4K finery. If you’ve never seen “Night of the Demons,” it’s a hoot – and one of the most Halloween-y movies of the era. It’s about a bunch of kids who break into an abandoned funeral parlor to launch an epic Halloween party. (Shouldn’t they know better?) Soon enough they’re unleashing a demonic evil and getting possessed (with camerawork clearly borrowed from “The Evil Dead”). “Night of the Demons” is extremely ‘80s but also extremely fun; about a decade ago Shout released the movie on Blu-ray but now it’s back with a features-backed 4K/Blu-ray set (including some features that weren’t on that original release). What’s more, Shout has released the two sequels – 1994’s “Night of the Demons 2” (directed by Australian madman Brian Trenchard-Smith) and 1997’s “Night of the Demons 3” – on special edition Blu-rays. While the follow-up films don’t pack as much of a punch, we should feel very lucky to have these exemplary versions of them.

“The Mist” 4K (Lionsgate, $34.99)

Dimension/MGM/Lionsgate

Frank Darabont’s “The Mist” is one of the most underrated Stephen King adaptations of all time, a truly shocking extravaganza that still managed to very much reflect the time that it was made. (It’s clearly a commentary on Bush-era politics and the culture of fear that surrounded the administration.) The log line is basically: a bunch of people in a small Maine town are trapped in a grocery store while giant, grotesque monsters emerge from an otherworldly mist. Need we say more? This four-disc (!) set includes both the theatrical version of the movie, as well as the black-and-white version created for home video in 4K (each on a separate disc), plus two more discs of the movie on Blu-ray, with all the special features included in the initial Blu-ray release (including a commentary track, deleted scenes and mini-documentaries about the making of the movie). If for some reason you’ve never seen “The Mist,” you really should, and if you’ve never watched the black-and-white version, it’s a great variation, lending it a spooky, Universal monster movie vibe.

“Talk to Me” (Lionsgate, $39.99)

A24

One of the year’s very best horror movies (and one of A24’s most profitable movies, period), “Talk to Me” is proof that contemporary films can still be scary too. The brainchild of YouTubers-turned-really-for-real filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou, “Talk to Me” follows a group of Australian teenagers as they use a gnarled hand as a gateway to another, altogether ghostly dimension. The fact that they break it out at social gatherings, communing with the dead like it’s a party drug being passed around, makes the scenario even scarier (and funnier). And it looks like a million bucks on home video, particularly if you get the 4K release, with some nifty special features like a commentary by the brothers, deleted scenes, marketing materials and an EPK. Watch what could wind up being a future cult classic. And yes, they’ve already green lit the sequel.

“The Wicker Man” 4K (Lionsgate, $21.99)

Lionsgate

Long thought of as the “Citizen Kane” of horror movies, a status that has dimmed somewhat in recently years, thanks largely to the laughable, bee-heavy Nicolas Cage remake that came out in 2007. But if you haven’t seen it, or haven’t seen it recently, this tale of a British detective (Edward Woodward) who travels to a remote island to investigate the disappearance of a young girl. There he finds a strange cult overseen by the mystical Lord Summerisle (Christopher Lee). As you can imagine, things go from bad to worse. One of the most influential films in modern cinema, having given way to everything from “Midsommar” to “Apostle” to “Kill List” (and so many things in between), this 50th anniversary of the film (presented here in its 100-minute-long director’s cut), with a new 4K transfer, is everything that you’d want. The new transfer, which briefly toured festivals like Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest, is eye-popping and the special features that appeared on earlier discs. This appears to be a Best Buy exclusive disc, so sacrifice whatever you have to in order to get your hands on a copy.

Tod Browning’s Sideshow Shockers (Criterion, $69.95)

MGM

This season’s must-have box set is this trilogy of weirdo masterpieces from Tod Browning, a former circus performer-turned-filmmaker best known for his chilling version of “Dracula” (featuring Bela Lugosi as the Count). This immaculately produced set includes his second most famous (but definitely most infamous) horror film “Freaks,” about a group of murderous sideshow performers (which was released the year after “Dracula”), in a newly restored transfer. (The box calls the movie “most transgressive film produced by a major American studio in the 1930s.”) But there are two more movies in the set too – 1927’s “The Unknown,” featuring frequent Browning collaborator Lon Chaney as a knife thrower who becomes obsessed with his assistant (Joan Crawford); and 1925’s little-seen “The Mystic,” about a phony psychic who cons wealthy Americans. (Both also feature new restorations.) There are a ton of great special features in this set, including an episode of “Ticklish Business” by TheWrap’s very own Kristen Lopez. There’s also commentaries, documentaries, archival materials and deleted scenes. The only thing missing is the popcorn.

“Needful Things” (Kino Lorber, $39.95)

Columbia Pictures

Yes, it is very nice that we have “Needful Things,” one of the more underrated Stephen King adaptations (up there with “The Mist”), on 4K Ultra HD. But the real reason to own this release is that it includes the 191-minute television cut of the film, which used to air on TBS a few years after its theatrical run. (Keep in mind this was the heyday of the Stephen King television adaptation, with “The Stand,” “The Tommyknockers,” “The Shining,” “Rose Red” and others bringing in big time ratings.) This cut adds much to the theatrical cut, giving the town of Castle Rock, Maine, much more scope and depth (W.D. Richter’s script is a winner). And it’s the kind of thing you can drift in and out of; it was perfect for a lazy Sunday afternoon of basic cable bliss. While the television cut didn’t get the 4K treatment, it was sourced from a standard definition master and upscaled to 1080p, and looks terrific. There are a smattering of special features, including a director’s commentary and a new mini-doc featuring Richter, but the big draw here is obviously that long-cherished TV cut.

Paramount Scares Vol. 1 4K (Paramount, $111.99)

Paramount

This box set is super fun and, strangely, reasonably priced. It includes a bunch of exemplary, previously released 4K Blu-rays – “Rosemary’s Baby” (which just came out as a standalone disc as well), recent hit “Smile,” the 1989 version of Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary” and the rampaging alligators masterpiece “Crawl,” plus a bonus mystery movie that is only available here, is making its 4K debut and is super exciting. (We are forbidden from saying anything, even though some overzealous sites have already broken the magic.) Also included is a reproduction of an issue of Fangoria Magazine, with articles about all of the movies included here; some nifty, movie-specific stickers; and a super cool Paramount Scares pin with the Paramount logo beset by a backsplash of blood. All of the movies are very much deserving to be a part of your collection (if you don’t have them already) and that bonus movie is the gore-soaked cherry on top.

“Prey” 4K (Disney, $39.99)

Hulu

One of last year’s best movies was “Prey,” a “Predator” prequel that premiered exclusively in Hulu. It’s a testament to the film’s popularity that it has a physical home video release, the first Hulu original film to have that distinction. And thankfully the release is just as good as the movie itself. “Prey” is set in 1719 in the Great Plains, where a young Comanche warrior (played exceptionally by Amber Midthunder) encounters an earlier version of the Predator warrior. Inventively staged and breathlessly paced, “Prey” was directed by “10 Cloverfield Lane” filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg and instantly revitalized the somewhat moribund franchise. This home video release includes a commentary with Trachtenberg, Midthunder, Jeff Cutter and Angela M. Catanzaro; deleted scenes; a brief making of featurette; and a FYC conversation moderated by Barry Jenkins of all people. Barry Jenkins! See, everybody loves “Prey!”

“The Exorcist” 4K (Warner Bros., $29.99)

Warner Bros.

The original “Exorcist” is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, with a controversial new chapter in the saga released into theaters and an accompanying 4K release of the original film. While this collection is sadly short on extras (just an introduction by the late, great William Friedkin, some commentary tracks and both the initial and director’s cut of the films), it does feature the best that the movie has looked (and sounded) in decades. And honestly isn’t that the most important thing? Even if you’ve seen the movie dozens of times (as some of us have – just purely hypothetical here), this feels like a new experience, in the best possible way. May the power of Christ compel you to pick up this disc.

“The Others” 4K (Criterion, $49.95)

Dimension

This is one of the very best discs released this year. Alejandro Amenábar’s “The Others,” starring Nicole Kidman, was a huge smash when it was released back in 2001. The movie, set in 1945, is a stately ghost story about a woman (Nicole Kidman) and her young children who begin experiencing an otherworldly visitation while living in their manor. (In case you don’t remember, “The Others” culminates in one of the greatest twist endings of all time.) In short: this movie rules. It’s gorgeous and complex and intensely scary. And now it finally has the home video release that it deserves. Not only is the new 4K restoration exceptional but the special features are really outstanding – there’s a new commentary track by Amenábar; a new conversation between Amenábar and film critic Pau Gómez; a new documentary produced by Studiocanal UK; plus all of the archival special features from earlier releases; deleted scenes; audition tapes; and marketing materials. If, for some reason, you have never seen “The Others,” this is a great excuse to finally take the plunge; if you haven’t seen the movie in a while, it’s an excellent time to revisit. Like we said: one of the year’s best discs.

“Cujo” 4K (Kino Lorber, $39.95)

Warner Bros.

“Cujo” is turning 40. In dog years that’s 280. The movie, based on the 1981 novel of the same name, concerns a St. Bernard who is bit by a bat and overtaken by rabies, menacing a young family (the mom is played by Dee Wallace from “E.T.”). That’s really the long and short of “Cujo” and the movie runs on this kind of ruthless efficiency. While “Cujo” is rarely uttered in the list of greatest King adaptations, it really should be. It’s tough as hell and super scary. And it was directed by Lewis Teague, who made the similarly elevated creature feature “Alligator,” and shot by Jan De Bont, one of the greatest cinematographers of his era (he shot “The Hunt for Red October” and the early films of Paul Verhoeven). It was also released just a few months before “Christine,” another under-the-radar king classic (this one from John Carpenter). This new disc features a new 4K restoration, plus a bunch of special features that had previously been released (including several Teague commentary tracks from different releases). Just remember to keep up to date with your dog’s shots.

“Haunted Mansion” (Disney, $34.95)

Disney

Boo! If you’re looking for a movie that’s both fun and spooky and can entertain the entire family, look no further. “Haunted Mansion,” released this past summer during the height of Barbenheimer, adapts the popular Disney theme park attraction that first opened in 1969, but updates it in fun ways. Rosario Dawson plays a young single mother who moves into a creepy old mansion outside of New Orleans, so she calls on a group of paranormal investigators, including LaKeith Stanfield (who hosts ghost tours), Danny DeVito (a history professor), Tiffany Haddish (a medium) and Owen Wilson (a priest). Are they able to rid the mansion of the 999 happy haunts (who include Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota and Jared Leto as the Hatbox Ghost)? The home video release has a small collection of extras, including some intriguing deleted scenes, but the video and audio quality are aces, especially if you chase down a 4K copy of the movie, which isn’t widely available but exclusive to certain retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. Hunt down a copy like the dogged ghostbuster you are.

The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection 3 (Universal, $69.99)

Universal

These Alfred Hitchcock 4K collections have been amazing. And this third volume is no different, especially because this set includes two films that are essential Halloween viewing – 1948’s “Rope” and 1972’s “Frenzy.” (The other films included in the set: 1956’s “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” 1966’s “Torn Curtain” and 1969’s “Topaz” – listen, they’re not all winners.) “Rope” not only predated the “all in a single shot” craze by actual decades, but also tells a haunting story, based on the real life Leopold and Loeb crime, of a pair of college intellectuals hell bent on creating the “perfect crime.” (If you’ve never seen it, it’s one of Hitchcock’s more unsung gems.) “Frenzy,” too, doesn’t get the attention it deserves but is sort of a spiritual successor to “Psycho,” this time set in London and following a serial killer known as the “necktie murderer.” It was the only Hitchcock film to score an R-rating in its initially release and is much rougher than you’d probably suspect. There are some who have labeled it Hitchcock’s last masterpiece and after watching it (especially in this beautiful presentation), you’re likely to agree.