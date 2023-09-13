One of the more intense (and loudest) houses, “ Evil Dead Rise ” is based on the “Evil Dead” sequel released by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema earlier this year. Even if you didn’t see that movie, chances are you’ll get freaked out by this house. (It might help if you have a cursory understanding of the franchise’s lore.) There are a lot of scare-actors and a lot of gags. My wife hadn’t seen the movie yet and was constantly screaming, which is a very good sign indeed. The house also serves as a great reminder that reading from the Book of the Dead will get you in a ton of trouble.

Avoid this at all costs. It’s not that the idea is bad, exactly, but it takes way too long and leaves you with way too little. The line is serpentine and slow-moving and after you get into the building (the DreamWorks building that usually houses – wait for it – a “Kung Fu Panda” movie), you’re crammed around a series of props from recent Blumhouse movies (like the upcoming “Five Nights at Freddy’s” and last year’s “The Black Phone”) listening to a host vamp for far too long. Then you get inside, see some trailers, and eventually M3GAN units come out and dance. If the Terror Tram this year is an embarrassment of riches, this is the opposite end of the spectrum, with far too little to experience. You’ll wish you had never gotten in line.

Universal

9. “The Exorcist: Believer”

How about some good, old-fashioned synergy? Universal has a new “Exorcist” film (“The Exorcist: Believer”) opening next month so that means there’s a new “Exorcist” haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights beginning this month. Considering nobody knows anything about the movie, really, aside from some trailers (which play throughout HHN this year), the house is still pretty scary: there are synchronized possessions, tips to ancient rituals and loud sound effects that will make you jump out of your skin. But experiencing the house after you see the movie will probably make for a richer experience.

Universal

8. “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count”

Chucky has been a staple of Halloween Horror Nights before; there was even a year where he served as the host of the Terror Tram, the fog-filled version of the Backlot Studio Tour. And 10 years ago he had a house dedicated to “The Curse of Chucky,” a direct-to-video sequel. This newest house is at least partially inspired by “Chucky,” the recent series on Syfy, and has a cool, metatextual twist, as Chucky (seen on video screens) is tallying his kill count as you make your way through the house, almost like an affable game show host. The scenes themselves are very cool and fun; some are inspired by the show while others are more like, What if Chucky was really big? And you know, sometimes that’s enough. Anything else would be child’s play.

Universal

7. “Universal Monsters: Unmasked”

Okay, this house is docked points for how godforsaken out of the way it is (right next to Chucky). What is very cool about this house is that it highlights a collection of often overlooked Universal Monsters, from The Invisible Man and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde to The Phantom of the Opera and the Hunchback of Notre Dame. The entrance is great, all of the monsters are incredible and there’s a new score composed by Guns ‘n Roses’ Slash, a frequent Halloween Horror Nights collaborator. Ostensibly an original haunted house, just utilizing Universal IP, this is a low wattage charmer; just remember that getting there is going to be a hike.

Universal

6. “Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America”

We love the original houses and this one is even more exciting because it’s new for this year and only available in Hollywood. It’s also one of the best houses this year, full of culturally specific iconography and flourishes and a storyline that strings together one scare to another seamlessly. According to the official synopsis, it “includes Latin American folklore’s most terrifying ghosts and creatures.” And while you never get a huge amount of information about any of them, they are impressive and terrifying, with vignettes dedicated to each monster. Just great.

Universal

5. “The Last of Us”

First, a disclaimer: this house is based off of the popular videogame and not (we repeat not) the recent HBO series. There’s enough crossover that you enjoyed one aspect of “The Last of Us,” you’ll probably enjoy the other, as hallmarks of both the game and show pop up again and again. (Even the music utilized through the house is reminiscent of both.) That said, this is a pretty effective house – the “clickers” (fungi-controlled zombies, basically) are genuinely scary and there’s a terrific moment later in the house with a Bloater (a super-sized clicker), who can be seen dispatching a victim in explicit fashion. A word of warning too: this is one of the better houses of HHN this year and also one of the most popular. If you don’t have an express pass, considering giving this priority position in your creep quest.

Universal/Netflix

4. “Stranger Things 4”

“Stranger Things” has been a staple of several years of Halloween Horror Nights, but once Netflix started doing “Stranger Things”-themed experiences during the pandemic (including this insane and very clever drive-through thing in downtown Los Angeles during the pandemic), they cut ties with Universal. Now they’re back, for an impressive house centered around “Stranger Things 4” which means one thing – lots of Vecna. (Just look at the merchandise produced for this year’s event; Vecna is all over it!) The house starts with the moment early in the season with Eddie Munson selling drugs to Chrissy (and Chrissy promptly getting killed). From there, we dip into the Eleven flashbacks and face down Vecna, again and again. The house is easily one of the best on display this year and a great continuation of the partnership between Universal and Netflix. Also, there are a ton of other “Stranger Things”-related activities elsewhere at HHN this year, from grabbing a bite at Surfer Boy Pizza to some ice cream at Scoop’s Ahoy, to a full, 1980’s themed bar over by Jurassic World: The Ride. “Stranger Things” and Halloween just go so well together, don’t they?