Blumhouse will bring two new live shows to Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights 2023: “The Purge: Dangerous Waters” and “Blumhouse: Behind the Screams.”

Ten years after the franchise debuted, “The Purge” will head to open waters for the first time for a live HHN in “Dangerous Waters,” which finds a politician and his entourage fleeing to an island in order to avoid the Purge — a government-sanctioned 12-hour window during which all crime, including murder, is legal.

Per the announcement, “Sanctuary is fleeting when the island is quickly overrun by Purgers and the hunt is on” in a show that “celebrates an evening of anarchy without thought of punishment or fear of retribution.” Naturally, “Dangerous Waters” will take place in the much-beloved WaterWorld venue and will feature “adrenaline-filled action sequences, stunts, spectacular lighting and laser effects, high fall fire burns and massive explosions.”

“Blumhouse: Behind the Screams,” meanwhile, will showcase a handful of Blumhouse films, including new fall movies “Five Nights at Freddy’s” and “The Exorcist: Believer” and recent hits “M3GAN” and “The Black Phone.” Described as an “original concept,” the show promises a “unique experience” that “breaks the fourth wall and invites guests to explore these films as they step through the silver screen for an up-close look at authentic film props, costume displays and terrifying character encounters.”

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from Thursday, Sept. 7 through Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood and Friday, Sept. 1 through Sat., November 4 at Universal Orlando Resort.

The Hollywood location’s lineup also includes three scare zones (“El Terror de las Momias” “Toyz” and “Ghostz”) and the terror tram. As for the haunted houses, you can see the full lineup and their descriptions below.