Blumhouse will bring two new live shows to Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights 2023: “The Purge: Dangerous Waters” and “Blumhouse: Behind the Screams.”
Ten years after the franchise debuted, “The Purge” will head to open waters for the first time for a live HHN in “Dangerous Waters,” which finds a politician and his entourage fleeing to an island in order to avoid the Purge — a government-sanctioned 12-hour window during which all crime, including murder, is legal.
Per the announcement, “Sanctuary is fleeting when the island is quickly overrun by Purgers and the hunt is on” in a show that “celebrates an evening of anarchy without thought of punishment or fear of retribution.” Naturally, “Dangerous Waters” will take place in the much-beloved WaterWorld venue and will feature “adrenaline-filled action sequences, stunts, spectacular lighting and laser effects, high fall fire burns and massive explosions.”
“Blumhouse: Behind the Screams,” meanwhile, will showcase a handful of Blumhouse films, including new fall movies “Five Nights at Freddy’s” and “The Exorcist: Believer” and recent hits “M3GAN” and “The Black Phone.” Described as an “original concept,” the show promises a “unique experience” that “breaks the fourth wall and invites guests to explore these films as they step through the silver screen for an up-close look at authentic film props, costume displays and terrifying character encounters.”
Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from Thursday, Sept. 7 through Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood and Friday, Sept. 1 through Sat., November 4 at Universal Orlando Resort.
The Hollywood location’s lineup also includes three scare zones (“El Terror de las Momias” “Toyz” and “Ghostz”) and the terror tram. As for the haunted houses, you can see the full lineup and their descriptions below.
- “The Last of Us” is based on Naughty Dog and Playstation’s award-winning post-pandemic video game.
- “Stranger Things 4” transports guests to Hawkins, Indiana, where they will face off against the evil Vecna in the fourth season of Netflix’s original series.
- “The Exorcist: Believer” features a terrifying new chapter as Chris MacNeil fights a nefarious demonic force which has possessed two girls.
- “Universal Monsters: Unmasked” expands on the Universal Monsters legacy with horror icons the Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the Phantom of the Opera and the Hunchback of Notre Dame coming together for the first time ever in a chilling new story.
- “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count” features the infamous slasher doll and his best kills throughout the series and films.
- “Evil Dead Rise” brings guests to a new twisted tale in the Evil Dead franchise, based on the 2023 box office hit.
- “Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America” includes Latin American folklore’s most terrifying ghosts and creatures.
- “Holidayz in Hell” takes visitors on a petrifying trip through a series of psychotic seasonal celebrations.
- “Terror Tram… The Exterminatorz” puts guests on the world famous Universal backlot and in the middle of an insect uprising led by the devious Larry Larva whose goal is to exterminate humans from the Earth. Horror fans will also walk along the Jupiter’s Claim set from “Nope” where they will encounter the Tethered from “Us” in an epic crossover from two of director Jordan Peele’s epic blockbusters.