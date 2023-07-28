One of the hallmarks of the Halloween season, whether you’re in Los Angeles or Orlando, is attending Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. The spooky takeover of the theme parks, which includes haunted houses, more loosely compartmentalized “scare zones” and creepy ghouls wandering around looking to freak you out (they’re called “scare actors” in Universal speak and they are deeply committed to their jobs), is an absolute blast each and every year. And this year is no different, with a host of new houses announced for both coasts – including houses based on the series “Chucky” and one devoted to the upcoming next chapter in the beloved franchise “The Exorcist: Believer.”

Universal announced three houses that both resorts will feature in their line-up of blood-curding terrors – The Exorcist: Believer, which “will unleash an entirely new level of terror to Halloween Horror Nights” (at least, according to the official synopsis); Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count, based on the SYFY and USA series “Chucky,” marks the first time the killer doll has had his own house (he has hosted the Backlot Tram Tour in years past) and centers around his “quest to turn his haunted house into a living slaughterhouse by killing every person who enters” (eep!); and Universal Monsters: Unmasked, set in the catacombs of Paris and featuring unsung Universal Monsters players The Phantom of the Opera, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and the Invisible Man.

The west coast version of the Universal Monsters house will feature an original score by Guns N’ Roses icon Slash.

There were more original houses announced for Universal Orlando, because that park is much bigger (meaning much more room for creepy crawlies) including, amazingly, a house called Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate, which is based, in part, on a rollercoaster that no longer exists at Universal Orlando (it was replaced by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Hogsmeade). Cannot wait to see what that’s all about.

Universal has previously announced that a house inspired by “Stranger Things 4” will be coming this year.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights at Universal Orlando Resort from Friday, September 1 through Saturday, November 4, and at Universal Studios Hollywood from Thursday, September 7 through Tuesday, October 31.