Molly Murphy Set as New President of Universal Creative

Universal Destinations & Experiences has named Molly Murphy as the new President of Universal Creative, the division responsible for rides, shows and attractions at Universal parks worldwide, Universal announced on Monday. Her hiring takes effect on Aug. 14. She replaces Mike Hightower, who was one of several high-ranking executives who quietly took a voluntary early retirement package last year, which TheWrap exclusively reported.

In her role as President, Universal Creative, Murphy will develop and lead the longterm vision and strategy of Universal Creative while overseeing daily operations, creative development and project delivery globally. Murphy will also collaborate with leaders across the organization to accelerate delivery of cutting-edge creative.

Murphy joins Universal from Gensler, a global architecture, design and planning firm where she served as Principal and Co-Managing Director of Gensler New York. While there, she co-founded Gensler’s Digital Experience Design practice, which uses interactive and visualization technologies and specialized software to enhance physical spaces and create immersive experiences.

Murphy’s hiring comes as Universal Orlando readies their massive new theme park Epic Universe, which is due to open in 2025 and is said to house lands dedicated to Nintendo, How to Train Your Dragon, Universal Monsters and Harry Potter.

Universal Orlando is currently readying the release of a new Minion-themed attraction at Universal Studios Florida following the transformation of the surrounding area into “Minion Land.” Meanwhile, at Universal Studios Hollywood, Super Nintendo World opened earlier this year.

“Molly has an energy and a set of proven capabilities that will further enhance our ability to deliver the most immersive stories and experiences to our guests,” said Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO, Universal Destinations & Experiences. “Our focus on expanding the Universal brand to new people, in new places and on new platforms is well underway. Her ability to blend technology with architecture, brand and design will help take our great product to even higher levels.”

“Human interaction and connection are at the heart of physical design and the delivery of compelling places,” Murphy said in a statement of her own. “Universal brings this idea to life better than anyone else, and I am looking forward to joining the team as we create authentic, lasting experiences for our guests and fans around the world.”