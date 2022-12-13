universal-thierry-coup

Senior vice president, chief creative officer of Universal Creative, Universal Parks and Resorts' research and development division, Thierry Coup, is leaving the company. (Getty Images)

Universal Theme Park Creative Division Gutted After Exit of High-Ranking Execs (Exclusive)

by | December 13, 2022 @ 5:01 PM

Comcast’s version of Walt Disney Imagineering has been incredibly impacted by an NBCU-wide early retirement initiative

Several high-ranking executives at Universal Creative — the division responsible for rides, shows and attractions at Universal parks worldwide — are heading for the exit just a few years before the launch of the new theme park Epic Universe, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Thierry Coup, the charismatic and forthright senior vice president and chief creative officer of Universal Creative who oversaw the Wizarding World of Harry Potter (among other Disney-challenging expansions); Mike Hightower, president of Universal Creative; and Mike Harrington, vice president, engineering and safety at Universal Studios Florida, are among the executives who have quietly opted to take voluntary early retirement packages.

