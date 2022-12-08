While looky-loos have been aware it’s coming for some time, Universal Orlando Resort formally announced on Thursday that a new Minion attraction is coming to Universal Studios Florida in the summer of 2023.

Developed in partnership between Universal’s creative team and the filmmakers at Illumination, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast is described as an interactive, blaster game experience that invites guests to put their villainous skills to the test as they compete against each other in a bid to join the ranks of the franchise’s most infamous supervillains.

The attraction will also formalize the new Minion Land on Illumination Ave., which includes the existing Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction, a new Minion Café and “other surprises” inspired by characters from Illumination’s franchises.

Per Universal Orlando, Villain-Con Minion Blast combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions from Illumination’s films in a whole new way.

The attraction transports guests to Villain-Con – the biggest criminal convention on the planet – to take part in an epic competition to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6, a notorious group of supervillains from the 2022 film, “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Guests who are up for the challenge will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their skills to the test. They’ll wind and glide through various scenes where they earn points by blasting a variety of items and causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible.

Further details about the attraction will be revealed in the months ahead, but you can get a look at the official artwork for Villain-Con above.