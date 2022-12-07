disney universal animation

Illustration by TheWrap

How Disney Animation Lost the Box Office Crown to Universal for 3 Straight Years – With No Turnaround in Sight | Chart

by | December 7, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

”I would take our animation business over theirs right now,“ NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell says

Disney, the once undisputed king of animated movies, has lost the box office race to archrival Universal Pictures for the last three years running — and there’s no sign of magical turnaround on the horizon.

From Pixar’s “Onward,” which opened to a disappointing $39 million in March 2020 to Walt Disney Animation’s “Strange World,” which barely cracked $25.5 million in its first 12 days of domestic release, Disney’s theatrically released animated films have grossed just over $1 billion worldwide.

Become a member to read more.

Scott Mendelson

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo Leads List of Most In-Demand Players in the FIFA World Cup | Charts
black panther: wakanda forever

Fall Box Office Was Even Worse Than 2021 Despite ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ | Chart
the-walking-dead-series-finale-michonne

Why It Was Time to End ‘The Walking Dead’ – But the Spinoffs Aren’t Doomed | Charts
Golden Globes 2023 HFPA

Golden Globes Falls Short of 300 Voter Goal by 101, Expels Reformist Member Frank Rousseau for Falsifying Stories (Exclusive)
Streaming Subscribers and ARPU

How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts
Violent Night

‘Violent Night’ Unwraps a Sweet $13.3 Million at Post-Thanksgiving Box Office
Elizabeth Debicki The Crown Season 5

Is Lack of Star Power on ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Tanking Demand for the Show? | Charts
Wednesday Netflix

It’s ‘Wednesday’ Every Day as Netflix Dominates Holiday Streaming | Chart
chatbot Dall-E

Finally! OpenAI’s New ChatGPT Might Be the First Good Chatbot | PRO Insight
daytime talk show

How ‘Sherri’ and Other First-Year Daytime Talk Shows Stack Up in the Ratings | Chart
avatar-2-the-way-of-water-image-2

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tops List of Most-Anticipated Movies of December | Chart