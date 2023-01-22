There’s a fungus among us — and it’s taking over.

HBO’s new series “The Last of Us” features a world ravaged by a fungal outbreak that has transformed most of the population into flesh-craving zombies. As the outbreak spread, civilization quickly collapsed, with only a handful of strictly enforced quarantine zones left as holdouts.

Where did the infection start and what are its effects? After each episode of “The Last of Us,” we’ll add what we know. Warning, there are spoilers ahead.

When Does ‘The Last of Us’ Fungus Outbreak Start?

In Episode 1 of “The Last of Us,” viewers are introduced to the series protagonist, Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and his family in 2003 at the onset of the outbreak. The Millers reside in Texas, but over the radio they hear of disturbances in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The timeline then jumps to present day — 2023 — where Joel is a resident/worker in the Boston quarantine zone.

How Does the Infection Spread?

Nana after being infected. (Photo credit: HBO)

The infection appears to spread via spores in the air.

In 2003, Sarah is visiting her neighbors, the Adlers, when Nana Adler becomes infected while simply sitting by the window. Nana’s face contorts and she lets out a silent scream, but Sarah doesn’t notice.

The infection also spreads via an infected’s bite.

How Quickly Does the Infection Spread?

As Sarah leaves to return home, the Adlers’ dog recognizes something is wrong. Three hours later, Sarah hears sirens in the distance, helicopters flying overhead and the dog scratching at the window.

When she goes over to return the dog, she discovers Nana has attacked the Adlers. Nana lunges at Sarah, but Joel intervenes and kills Nana by striking her in the head.

What Does the Infection Do?

A man whose body has been consumed by the fungus. (Photo credit: HBO)

The infection takes over a person’s cognitive functions, turning them into mindless, flesh-craving zombies. It also takes over their motor functions. In the case of Nana — who was wheelchair bound — the infection restored her the ability to walk and even run.

The fungus appears to incubate in the body, with tendrils forming in the mouth of the victims.

In 2023, Joel and Tess stumble upon the body of a man whose body has exploded after being infected with the fungus now growing on the wall.

Is the Infection Detectable?

By 2023, mankind has identified the source of infection — cordyceps (a genus of fungi) — and the ability to it.

A boy who stumbles into the Boston quarantine zone is scanned. His scan turns red, showing he is infected. Later, Joel disposes of the boy’s body in an incinerator.

A poster on the wall outlines the symptoms of cordyceps infection: coughing, slurred speech, muscle spasms and mood change.

Another poster outlines the time to full infection based on the location of the infection wound:

Neck, face, head — 5-15 til full infection

Torso, arm, shoulder, hand — 2-8 hours til full infection

Leg, foot — 12-14 hours til full infection

At the end of Episode 1, the FEDRA soldier Lee scans Joel, Tess and Ellie. Joel and Tess’s scans are green, but Ellie’s scan is red.

Is There a Cure?

As of now, there doesn’t appear to be a cure to infection.

Ellie has survived despite claiming to have been bitten three weeks prior, so there may be something unique about her physiology preventing her from being infected.

Otherwise, according to the poster, she should’ve been fully infected within 2 to 8 hours.