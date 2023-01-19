Sarah survives being attacked by Nana and flees Austin by car with her father Joel and uncle Tommy. She is injured when the car crashes and Joel is forced to carry her on foot. They are confronted by a soldier, who is ordered to shoot them. Sarah is shot in the abdomen and dies in her father's arms.
The world of "The Last of Us" is a deadly place, with danger (both zombie and human) lurking around every corner. Here's a list of the major/important deaths in the HBO series, updated after each episode airs. Obviously, major spoilers ahead, so proceed with caution!
Nana (Wendy Gorling)
Dies: Season 1, Episode 1
How does Nana die in "The Last of Us"?
Nana is the mother of Joel and Sarah's neighbors, the Adlers. She is bound to her wheelchair and unresponsive. She becomes infected by the fungal spores and kills her family. When Sarah checks in on her neighbors, she discovers Nana feeding upon them. Nana leaps up and attacks Sarah, who runs outside. Joel pulls up and kills Nana by striking her in the head with a wrench. She is the first infected Joel encounters.
Robert (Brendan Fletcher)
Dies: Season 1, Episode 1
How does Robert die in "The Last of Us"?
Robert is a smuggler who resides in the Boston quarantine zone in 2023. He promises Tess and Joel a car battery but double-crosses them. It's revealed he also sold the battery to Marlene. He dies in a gunfight with Marlene and the Fireflies after they realize the battery is dead. Robert is important because he links Joel with Marlene, and by extension, Ellie.
Lee (Max Montesi)
Dies: Season 1, Episode 1
How does Lee die in "The Last of Us"?
Lee is a FEDRA soldier whom Joel pays off with rations and drugs to help him and Tess escape Boston. After their plan to leave by car fails, they flee on foot with Ellie. The trio runs into Lee outside the city walls, who points his gun at them. Triggered by the memories of losing Sarah, Joel rushes Lee and beats him to death.
The Boy (Logan Pierce)
Dies: Season 1, Episode 1
How does The Boy die in "The Last of Us"?
This unnamed character stumbles into the Boston quarantine zone. Alone and malnourished, he's bound and questioned by FEDRA soldiers, who promise him food and shelter. They run a test on him which turns red, indicating he's infected. He dies off-screen, and a woman and Joel are responsible for dumping his body into a pyre. The woman says she can't bring herself to toss the child into the fire, so Joel does it for her. The Boy plays a minor role, but he establishes that FEDRA has the means to detect infection. (Viewers later see that Ellie also scans red.)