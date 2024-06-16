The Dance of the Dragons civil war is hitting a boiling point with “House of the Dragon” returning for Season 2. After two years away, the “Game of Thrones” prequel continues the battle of Greens and Blacks that led to the significant downfall in power for House Targaryen that would be felt until Daenerys fought for the Iron Throne hundreds of years later.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch the second season of “House of the Dragon.”

When does “House of the Dragon” Season 2 come out?

“House of the Dragon” returns for Season 2 on Sunday, June 16.

What time does “House of the Dragon” come on HBO and Max?

New episodes of “House of the Dragon” are available every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. They are also available to watch in 4K on Max, streaming at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on the streaming service.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“House of the Dragon” Season 2 will release new episodes weekly beginning June 16 and running through it’s eight-episode order until its conclusion on August 4. There are only eight episodes in Season 2 compared to the 10-episode first season. Here’s the full rundown:

Episode 1: “A Son for a Son” – June 16

Episode 2 – June 23

Episode 3 – June 30

Episode 4: “A Dance of Dragons” – July 7

Episode 5 – July 14

Episode 6 – July 21

Episode 7 – July 28

Episode 8 – August 4 (season finale)

What is “House of the Dragon” Season 2 about?

The second season of the “Game of Thrones” prequel picks up shortly after the bloody ending of Season 1 – which saw Princess Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) and his dragon Arrax killed by Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and his dragon Vhaegar. Those events are further sparks that push the Targaryens and Hightowers closer to the inevitable civil war known as The Dance of the Dragons.

Who’s in the “House of the Dragon” cast?

Many familiar faces return for Season 2 including Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Matthew Needham, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Graham McTavish, and Phia Saban.

Watch the trailer