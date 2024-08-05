‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Explains Anticlimactic Season 2 Finale: ‘We Wanted to Build Anticipation’

“House of the Dragon” fans who were expecting the Battle of the Gullet in the Season 2 finale were disappointed, but showrunner Ryan Condal says the wait will be worth it.

The finale concludes with nearly all the various gathered armies marching to what seems like all-out war. One of those mustered forces are The Triarchy who — thanks to the mud wrestling skills of Tyland Lannister — have been recruited by Team Green to bust Corlys Velaryon’s blockade of the Gullet. This leads to one of the bloodies sea battles in Westerosi history: The Battle of the Gullet.

In a press conference following Sunday’s Season 2 finale, Condal explained they wanted to do the Battle of the Gullet justice and “build anticipation.”

“We were trying to give the Gullet, which is arguably the most anticipated — well, I would say maybe the second most anticipated action event of “Fire & Blood,” trying to give it the time and the space that it deserved,” Condal told press.

He continued, “I know everybody wants this to come out every summer. It’s just that the show is so complex that we’re really making multiple feature films every season. So I apologize for the wait, but I will just say if Rooks Rest and the Red Sowing were good then the team that we have together … we’re gonna pull off a hell of a win The Battle of the Gullet.”

The battle itself takes place in — you guessed it — the gullet that is a major trade route to King’s Landing. It was evident in Season 2 that Corlys’ control of the passage was having an effect on the smallfolk in the capital. The lack of food and other supplies was turning the commoners against the royalty with varying degrees of violence.

Otto pitched, before he was fired as Hand of the King, that they employ the Triarchy and use their naval fleet to break through the blockade and take control of the gullet. The Season 2 finale shows Tyland with Captain Sharako Lohar sailing back to King’s Landing.

The battle is a bloody affair that also gives the dragonseeds their first real battle experience atop their dragons. No spoilers here but don’t expect all the players to make it out alive.

“House of the Dragon” is now streaming on Max.