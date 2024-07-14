7 New ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Characters to Watch Closely

Halfway through “House of the Dragon” Season 2 and the Dance of the Dragons civil war is proving to be particularly bloody.

A number of prominent members from both sides have been taken off the board. Rhaenys (Eve Best), Luke (Elliot Grihault) and Erryk (Elliot Tittensor) for the Blacks and Arryk (Luke Tittensor) and possibly Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) for the Greens.

New faces and fighters are going to be needed to fill the ranks of the characters we’ve lost. Luckily, the show has already introduced a number of players early to get viewers ready for their rise to prominence later in the story.

These are the new faces in “House of the Dragon” that you should keep an eye on going forward.

Cregan Stark

Cregan Stark in “House of the Dragon” (Credit: HBO)

Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor), known to many as the Wolf of the North, was the lord of Winterfell and the head of House Stark during the Dance of the Dragons. We first met him in the Season 2 premiere when Prince Jace (Harry Collett) toured The Wall with him while convincing him the North should side with Rhaenyra.

Cregan agreed to lend his power to Jace’s mother. Don’t expect to see much more of the Stark in Season 2 but know he has a big part to play later in the war.

Alyn of Hull

Alyn of Hull in “House of the Dragon” (Credit: HBO)

Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim) is the sailor who saved Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) from drowning at the end of the first season. The two seem to have a connection aside from Corlys owing Alyn his life.

It’s revealed in Episode 4 that Alyn is one of Corlys’ bastards. Unlike many given the situation, Rhaenys (Eve Best) suggests her husband raise Alyn’s station from shipwright to something greater rather than hiding him.

Addam of Hull

Addam of Hull in “House of the Dragon” (Credit: HBO)

Addam (Clinton Liberty) is Alyn’s older brother. He speaks much more plainly about Corlys owing both of them – certainly more than being hidden at the docks as bastards. Being sons of Corlys, both Addam and his younger brother are dragonseeds – meaning bastards with the bloodline to be dragon riders.

Addam sure seemed enamored by Seasmoke who has been left alone on Driftmark since Laenor faked his death and crossed the Narrow Sea.

Alys Rivers

Gayle Rankin and Matt Smith in “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) is a bastard of House Strong – rumored to be the daughter of Lyonel, which would make her the half-sister to Harwin and Larys. She served as a wet nurse at Harrenhal until the fire and then remained with Simon Strong tending to things.

She was considered by many to be a witch and given what ghost tripping Daemon (Matt Smith) is doing at nights in the haunted keep, it’s probably good to keep an eye on her.

Hugh Hammer

Hugh Hammer in “House of the Dragon” (Credit: HBO)

Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew) appeared briefly at the beginning of Season 2, appealing to Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) for help funding more of their dragon-killing weapons. Hugh is another in a line of dragonseeds that’ll have a part to play and that’s all to be said for now.

Ulf the White

Ulf the White in “House of the Dragon” (Credit: HBO)

Ulf the White (Tom Bennett) is one of the only dragonseeds who seems to proudly boast of his lineage. He claimed early in Season 2 that his grandfather was Jaehaerys the Conciliator – the king before Viserys (Paddy Considine) in Season 1. Ulf being a dragonseed makes him an important component to the war effort going forward.

Gwayne Hightower

Gwayne Hightower in “House of the Dragon” (Credit: HBO)

Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox) is the brother to Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and the youngest of Otto Hightower’s (Rhys Ifans) sons. He arrives in King’s Landing to join Criston Cole’s (Fabien Frankely) war effort through the riverlands.