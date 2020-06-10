How ‘Open Dialogue’ Might Combat the Wounds of Racial Injustice | Video

TheWrap editor in chief Sharon Waxman hosted a webinar titled “Allies Unite: Fixing a Broken System and Using Your Platform for Change”

Former NFL star and veteran sports analyst Emmanuel Acho knows all too well the challenges that African Americans face in fighting racial injustice and inequality in the United States. Getting all Americans on board with understanding the issues and pushing for substantive change continues to be a struggle.

“I grew up in white culture. I went to an all-white private school in Dallas, Texas, and I’m first-generation American, I’m Nigerian American,” Acho told TheWrap editor in chief Sharon Waxman Tuesday during a webinar titled “Allies Unite: Fixing a Broken System and Using Your Platform for Change.”

That disconnect prompted Acho to produce and host the unscripted video series “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man,” whose first episode has garnered more than 22 million views across various social platforms since it premiered last week.

In addition to Acho, Tika Sumpter, the star of ABC’s “mixed-isa,” joined the webinar, as did Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the widow of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland) and the CEO of Global Policy Solutions. Media-tech entrepreneur Adam Platzner also joined the discussion. Platzner is producing a PSA focused on how white people can effectively respond to the Black Lives Matter movement

