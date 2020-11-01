How to Stream Fox News’ Election Night 2020 Results Coverage Live Online

Each presidential election day — and night — is about as big an event as it gets for the cable news networks, and Fox News will be treating it as such with days of dedicated coverage leading up to the main show on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 3. Coverage that will be available for streaming no matter where you happen to find yourself.

For the big day itself, Fox News will present an eight-hour live special, “Democracy 2020,” that will begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Nov. 3. As has been the case for all of Fox News’ special coverage events during the 2020 presidential election, Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier will be anchoring throughout the evening.

Those two will be joined by its usual array of talking heads for the duration: Donna Brazile, Dana Perino, Juan Williams and Katie Pavlich, and some others. Fox News correspondents Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich will report in from Biden HQ in Delaware, while Kristin Fisher and John Roberts will be in Washington monitoring’s Trump’s stuff. A gaggle of other reporters will chime in from battleground states as well.

Also Read: Fox News President Hedges on Whether Trump Could Call In on Election Night

Bill Hemmer will be on “Bill-board” duty with all the fun electoral maps and all that to help you keep track of the results.

Since it’s likely we won’t have a projected winner on Tuesday night, Fox News’ coverage will, of course, continue through the night after the main “Democracy 2020” show has wrapped. At 2 a.m. ET/11 p.m. PT, Shannon Bream and Jon Scott will take over coverage until an early edition of “Fox & Friends” begins at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.

On Election Night, Fox News will not be airing new episodes of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “Hannity” or “The Ingraham Angle.”

If you wanna stream Fox News’ Election Night coverage, it won’t be free. Fox News isn’t offering a feed on YouTube or anything like that. Instead, you’ll have to go through the usual channel: Fox News Go, which is available on the web right here, and in app form for mobile devices and streaming TV boxes. You will need a valid TV provider login in order to watch.