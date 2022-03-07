Yes, the Academy of Country Music Awards will happen this year, but watching them will be markedly different than previous years.

The event describes its 2022 rendition as “a show so big, only a stadium can hold it,” and not only that but the ACM Awards will be the first major awards show to stream live exclusively.

Tuning into the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards — hosted by Dolly Parton — requires a specific set of instructions this year, making history in the process. Here’s how to watch the 2022 ACM Awards online.

When Are the ACM Awards?

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards are set to take place Monday, March 7, 2022 in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Where Are the ACM Awards Streaming?

For the first time in history, the only way to watch the ACM Awards live will be on streaming.

You can watch the 2022 ACM Awards live only on Amazon Prime Video in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, which requires a subscription.

The timeline of events includes the pre-show at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST and the main show which starts at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST.

Amazon Prime Video has a 30-day free trial subscription option.

Who Is Hosting the American Country Music Awards?

The country queen herself Dolly Parton will lead the trio of hosts. Reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen and reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett co-host alongside Parton.

Who Are the ACM Awards Nominees?

Country veteran Chris Young has nominations for seven awards, including Album and Single of the Year. Kane Brown shares three of these nominations — one of which is for summer 2021 radio hit “Famous Friends.”

First-time ACM Awards nominee Walker Hayes, who sings “Fancy Like,” is nominated for Best New Artist, along with 4 other nominations.

Chris Stapleton also received five nods in 2022. Miranda Lambert tied Reba McEntire’s record of 16 career nominations for Female Artist of the Year amid her five nominations.

Up-and-coming artist Morgan Wallen has been nominated in four categories: Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and a songwriter nod.

Who Will Perform at the ACM Awards?

Over 20 performances are slated for Monday night, with several nominees among them. Acts confirmed to appear include Kelsea Ballerini, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Parmalee abd Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and BRELAND — who were announced as Breakthrough Artist for Amazon Music.