Ahead of the 29th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing on Friday, HBO is releasing the Marc Levin-directed documentary “An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th,” which revisits the single deadliest act of homegrown terrorism against the government in U.S. history.

It also looks at the roots of the extremist movement that inspired bomber Timothy McVeigh and how that movement is still affecting us today.

Here’s when and you where you can watch it and everything you need to know about the documentary.

When did “An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th” come out?

The documentary debuts Tuesday, April 16 At 9:00 P.M. ET/PT on HBO and will also stream on Max.

Is “An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th” streaming?

Yes, it is streaming on Max.

What is “An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th” about?

On April 19, 1995, American Timothy McVeigh ignited a truck bomb outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma killing 168 people, including 19 children. The bombing was done in retaliation for the deadly Waco siege that occurred two years earlier in Texas.

“An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th” revisits the details of that day and the experiences of the people who were there, as well as the manhunt for the perpetrators and the pivotal moments of the trials.

The film also examines McVeigh’s struggles after serving in the Gulf War and his association with pro-gun, anti-government groups and the larger extremist movements that arose from the Gulf War, Ruby Ridge and Waco. Per HBO, “The film questions the lessons learned from past acts of domestic terrorism and stands as an essential wake-up call.”

Who is featured in the “An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th”?

Interviews include former President Bill Clinton; bombing survivor Nancy Shaw; investigative reporters Mike Boettcher and Bob Sands; former Oklahoma police officer Daniel Coss; former FBI special agents Danny Coulson, Michael Liwicki, and Bob Ricks; former domestic terrorist Kerry Noble; McVeigh’s childhood friend Mollie McDermott; authors Stuart Wright, Jeffrey Toobin, Lou Michel, Dan Herbeck and Kathleen Belew; attorneys Stephen Jones, Asa Hutchinson, Aitan Goelman, Beth Wilkinson, Clark Brewster and Steven Snyder; investigator Richard Reyna; and victims’ family members Kathy Sanders, Marsha Kimble, LaDonna Battle-Leverett and Bud Welch.

Who made the documentary?

This Blowback Production is a film by Marc Levin and Daphne Pinkerson; directed by Levin and executive produced by Katie Couric. For HBO,Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Sara Rodriguez executive produced.

How long is the documentary?

It is one hour and 47 minutes and is rated TV-MA.

Watch the trailer for “An American Bombing”